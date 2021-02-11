FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Romance schemes cost Americans more than $200 million dollars in 2019.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, scammers may be plotting ways to steal your money.

The money can be hard to recover if it is sent overseas. However, if the scam artists live in the US, then they can be prosecuted.

The FBI says it can be hard to realize you’ve been scammed, so they recommend talking to a trusted person about your relationship.

“There’s some kind of shame and embarrassment that comes with that admission, and then they may have a hard time stopping it because they want to believe that it’s real,” explained Spencer Brooks, a special agent from the FBI’s Indianapolis branch.

There are warning signs that someone is a con artist.

They include a person telling you “I love you” very quickly, asking for money, or only speaking online.

You can reported any suspected scams to the Federal Trade Commission or the FBI.