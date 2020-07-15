Kokomo resident arrested on federal animal cruelty charges

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo resident faces federal charges in connection with an investigation into animal cruelty videos on social media.

Federal agents served a search warrant at a Kokomo residence Tuesday. The search comes after an investigation into graphic videos depicting the torture and graphic killings of cats and dogs.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Southern District of Indiana office reported the videos were posted between May 3 and July 8. The suspect, Krystal Scott, 19 of Kokomo, allegedly posted images of dead animals on Instagram and Tik-Tok.

The office reported that Scott allegedly obtained the animals, in part, by responding to online ads from people seeking to give away their unwanted pets for adoption.

“As decent human beings, we have a great responsibility to protect and have compassion for the animals that inhabit this earth. It is unconscionable to think that any human being could possible bring themselves to such acts upon an animal. We cannot allow this behavior in a decent and moral society. That is why Ms. Scott must face the consequences of her choices.” United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler

Special Agents of the FBI and other law enforcement officers served a search warrant at her home in Kokomo. During the search, the office said the FBI recovered numerous animal parts and skulls that were consistent with the size of cats and dogs.

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Agents also found three live dogs, 12 live cats and several lizards along with the cell phone allegedly used to produce and distribute the videos.

“Animal abusers have total power over that animal and, if someone is willing to be that cruel to an animal, evidence suggests they may target vulnerable humans as well. In November of 2019, the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act was passed to address this issue and to assist law enforcement to better target intervention efforts with respect to animal cruelty and the crimes for which it serves as a marker. Our agents and law enforcement partners will continue to diligently work to identify and investigate those who would perpetrate these crimes.” Paul Keenan, FBI Indianapolis, Special Agent in Charge

Scott was charged with two counts of making and distributing animal crush videos. This is a violation under the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. If convicted, Scott could face up to seven years imprisonment, three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000.