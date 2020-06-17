Volunteer firefighter charged with arson after string of fires at home construction sites in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY – A volunteer firefighter has been arrested on several charges, including arson, in relation to a string of fires Wednesday morning at houses in Johnson County, according to authorities.

The Franklin Police Department says the fires were set at houses in the following locations:

Intersection of Campus Lane & Shirk Way St. in Greenwood

200 Block of Darrough Dr. in Greenwood

Cul-de-sac of Wild Turkey Run in Whiteland

2000 Block of Byerly Place in Greenwood

“I can confirm that we had two fires overnight in homes that were under construction, said Chad Tatman with the Greenwood Fire Department. “[The] fire marshal has started his investigation.”

Eric Funkhauser with the Whiteland Fire Department said the fire involved a house under construction.

Franklin police say they responded to a traffic investigation around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that involved a red Dodge Avenger driving erratically on U.S. 31. An officer spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The officer determined that the driver, 18-year-old Jake Dougherty, of Needham, was impaired.

Dougherty was taken to the Johnson Memorial Hospital for further examination. During this time, police noticed the smell of gasoline coming from Dougherty and dark colored soot all over his skin and clothing, according to FPD.

Detectives with FPD took Dougherty from the hospital to the police department to be interviewed. During the interview, detectives developed probable cause to believe that Dougherty was in the suspect involved in setting the structure fires to at least three of the four known locations.

Dougherty was placed under arrest and handed over to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office staff on the following charges:

OWI

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Consumption of alcohol by a minor under 21

Arson – 3 counts

Dougherty has been a volunteer firefighter with the Whiteland Fire Department since February, according to WFD’s operations chief. He is on unpaid suspension, pursuing termination.