(Photo By Fishers Police Department)

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police say a car reported stolen in 1988 was found in Geist Reservoir Monday after a local fisherman noticed the vehicle on sonar.

The car was located on the northeast side of the Fall Creek Road bridge, near the marina, according to FPD.

“Reported stolen July 8, 1988. Found October 12, 2020. Thanks to a local fisherman seeing this on sonar the vehicle is no longer in Geist Reservoir. #hideandseekchampion #teamwork,” wrote Fishers police on Twitter.