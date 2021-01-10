Florida man seen carrying lectern at U.S. Capitol charged with 3 federal crimes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man suspected of carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the U.S. Capitol during riots in D.C. Wednesday has been charged with three federal crimes.

The man smiling and waving at the camera has been identified as 36-year-old Adam Johnson of Parrish in Florida’s Manatee County. Johnson is married to a local physician and is a father of five.

An arrest report says Johnson was booked in the Pinellas County Jail around 9 p.m. Friday. The U.S. Department of Justice sent a release out Saturday morning listing his charges.

Johnson faces the following charges:

One count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

One count of theft of government property

One count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

The photograph from Wednesday shows Johnson in a red, white and blue Trump beanie carrying what is believed to be the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Johnson is a registered voter in Manatee County with no party affiliation. The Supervisor of Elections in Manatee County says Johnson voted in two general elections — 2004 and 2020.

No one answered the door when we stopped by his home Friday. In the early afternoon, two men put on face masks before knocking and entering the home.

Allan Mestel is acquaintances with Johnson and notified the FBI after recognizing Johnson in the photo.

“I felt a little disassociated for a minute…I mean it was surreal. I wasn’t surprised, but I was shocked. Mestel said.

8 On Your Side spoke with a criminal law expert about the charges those who stormed the Capitol Building could be facing.

“These are burglars, they are insurrectionists, they have committed thefts and armed offenses, threatened congress members, they are looking at the type of charges that could get them decades if not the remainder of their life in prison,” said attorney Jeffrey Swartz.

On Thursday, the FBI appealed for information from the public to help them identify more protesters who engaged in the rioting.