Former Speedway Schools teacher charged with sexual battery, child seduction

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A former Speedway Schools teacher has been charged with sexual battery and child seduction, according to the Speedway Police Department.

SPD says they began investigating a report of an incident involving a teacher — identified as 36-year-old Tyler Carmichael — and a juvenile student that happened on or around November 21. The incident occurred off school property while school was out of session.

After the investigation was complete, the police department forwarded their finding to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, which filed charges on January 20.