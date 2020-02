Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ind. – Marion police believe foul play was involved in the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning.

According to the Marion Police Department, the man’s body was discovered in the 2000 block of South Meridian Street around 8 a.m.

Police suspect foul play in the man’s death. They have not released his identity.

Anyone with information should contact the Marion Police Department at (765) 662-9981.