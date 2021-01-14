Grant County coroner rules infant’s death a homicide

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County coroner has ruled the death of a 2-month-old infant as a homicide.

On December 24, Gas City police were called to an apartment unit in the 200 block of West South J. Street for a report of a male infant not breathing.

Investigators say Robert Kirkland Jr. told them he woke up and found his child, Atlas Kirkland, was not breathing.

Police immediately administered CPR on the boy but he was declared dead shortly later by Marion General Hospital personnel on scene.

Detectives have not released any information about an arrest and say the investigation is ongoing.