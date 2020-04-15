Greenwood man describes how his brother killed his fiancée

GREENWOOD, Ind. — For the first time, we’re hearing from a Greenwood family torn apart this week by violence.

Police believe a woman was murdered inside her home on Legacy Boulevard Monday by her fiance’s brother.

Officers and the suspect exchanged fire through a bedroom window, which was been riddled with bullets.

The back of a neighbor’s home was also damaged when investigators claim the suspect came outside and shot at police.

After a brief standoff, police arrested Randy Sutt.

The suspect’s brother, who was inside at the time, still does not know what sparked the deadly violence.

“It was like a switch flipped, and that was it,” said the suspect’s brother, Andy Sutt.

Andy claims he made the 911 call Monday morning after his brother walked upstairs and killed Andy’s fiancee in an upstairs bathroom.

“You know, it was just one gunshot. He walked right up to her. It was close range,” said Andy.

With his brother downstairs shooting at police, Andy stayed upstairs and tried to save his fiancée, identified as Cecelia Babcock, who later died at the hospital.

“I lost the love of my life. She was my best friend. She was everything to me,” said Andy. “I’m extremely heartbroken.”

Before Randy surrendered to police, which was recorded by a neighbor, Andy overheard his brother tell officers that people in the home had COVID-19.

Andy says that’s not true and believes it was done simply to slow the emergency response.

“We had to wait for everyone to get masked up, and it was a lot longer to get to her,” said Andy.

The suspect and police weren’t hurt in the gun battle. For his part, Andy doesn’t understand why his brother killed his fiancee, and he doesn’t forgive him

“My brother is a murderer. He deserves to be where he’s at. Brother or not, he’s a murderer,” said Andy.

The suspect remains in the Johnson County Jail without bond, pending a charge of murder.