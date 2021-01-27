Greenwood man gets 20-year sentence for trafficking meth

INDIANAPOLIS– A Greenwood man received a 240-month (20-year) sentence in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking.

Eric Middlebrook, 31, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and a second charge for children being present.

“Drug trafficking brings gun violence that Indianapolis and many other communities across the country are experiencing,” said Acting United States Attorney John Childress. “We remain committed to working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to do our part in reducing the violence, getting drugs and weapons off the streets, and delivering justice for the people we serve.”

According to Childress, Middlebrook has been a suspect, victim, and witness in numerous violent crimes in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. He also trafficked drugs for several years in and around Indy.

Investigators say Middlebrook would use people to transport meth and other drugs from California to Indiana. He used various locations, included a rented storage unit to store and distribute drugs as well as store money and guns.

Federal officials executed a search warrant at Middlebrooks’ home and rented self-storage unit. Inside, they found more than 3,700 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, several firearms, and more than $40,000.

Three young children were living at Middlebrooks’ home when the warrant was executed.

Childress says the case was a result of an the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) investigation.

“ATF’s core mission is reducing violent gun crime in our community,” said Roland H. Herndon, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “Middlebrook was using firearms and threats of violence to further his drug trafficking operation, and clearly endangering the community, including children living in the same home. We are committed to working with our local, state, and federal partners to follow the gun and remove the most violent criminals from our streets.”

Middlebrook must serve seven years of supervised release after he’s released from prison.