Greenwood student tried to burn down house he spent over 3 years helping to build, court docs say

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police arrested a Greenwood student accused of trying to burn down a house he spent three and a half years helping to build as part of a construction class.

Joshua Smallwood, 18, is charged with arson, a level 4 felony.

According to court documents, Smallwood was a student in a construction traits class at Central Nine Career Center. He and his classmates had been working to build a house for the past three and half years, and it was nearly complete.

But on November 29, 2019, someone set the house on fire. The fire caused severe damage to the front porch and the front door.

Investigators found a Smirnoff bottle by the front door filled with gasoline, and they believed the arsonist used a “gasoline bomb” or some form of a “Molotov cocktail” to start the fire.

Police received a call on December 3, 2019 from a school resource officer at Central Nine Career Center. He said he noticed Smallwood’s forehead was burned.

Detectives spoke with Smallwood at school on December 5, 2019. Smallwood admitted he set the house on fire. When police asked him why, he said, “I just wanted to see fire. I just wanted to see fire. That was it.” He said he chose that particular house because he knew no one was living in it, and he didn’t want to hurt anyone.