Hamilton County authorities seek public’s help finding truck involved in deadly hit-and-run

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding the driver of a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run near Cicero.

Authorities are looking for a silver/gray 1997-2003 Ford F-150 with tinted rear window.

The sheriff’s office says the driver struck and killed a woman around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on Anthony Road, between 226th Street and 236th Street. The driver left the scene headed northbound, according to police.

The vehicle may have damage to the driver’s front corner of the truck.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Sgt. Brian Niec at 317-773-1282.