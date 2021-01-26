Hancock County Jail escapee apprehended in Indianapolis

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind––The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office apprehended an escaped inmate Tuesday night.

Deputies assisted by Indiana State Police located and apprehended 22-year-old Tyrell Deshawn White around 8:00 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, White was picked up in Marion County in the area of 30th Street and Graham Avenue.

As previously reported, White was taking trash out to the dumpsters behind the Hancock County Jail around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, January 10, when he escaped.

A vehicle was later located in an Indianapolis parking lot along with 23-year-old Titiana Evans. Evans was charged with assisting a criminal and escape.

White is now in custody at the Hancock County Jail and awaits additional charges for his escape.