Handgun stolen from marked ISP vehicle on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say they are investigating after a handgun was stolen from a marked ISP vehicle parked in a private driveway on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

The theft occurred in the overnight hours of January 2 into January 3 in the Pine Springs West neighborhood near 75th and Hague Road, according to ISP.

State police provided images they say were captured by a neighboring home’s surveillance camera and show a white male carrying a rifle attempting to make entry into a white pick-up truck.

(Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

(Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

Investigators believe these images were taken before the unlawful entry into the police vehicle, but the close proximity leads investigators to believe the same suspect is responsible for the handgun theft.

The rifle the suspect was carrying is not the weapon stolen from the ISP vehicle.

“Taken from the police vehicle was an Sig Sauer P227 .45 caliber handgun,” state police explained in a release. “It is important to note all issued Sig Sauer P227 for the Indiana State Police have a serial number that begins with ISP followed by four digits (ISP0000).

“The handgun also has an Indiana State Police stamp on top of the frame as the photo below depicts.”

Police ask that anyone who can identify the suspect or provide further information contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or at www.crimetips.org.

The suspect in the images is considered armed and dangerous. Should you encounter him, please call police immediately.