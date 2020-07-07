Homicide investigation underway after man found beaten to death on Fourth of July in Kokomo



KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating a homicide after a man was found beaten to death on the Fourth of July.

The motive for the homicide on Jay street remains a mystery, but the 50-year-old victim who has been identified as Anthony Hardimon came from a large family spread across the country.

That family is still waiting for answers on what may have led up to the death.

Police were first called just after midnight on July 4 and found a man beaten and unconscious. At the same time, the victim’s family got some emergency phone calls and rushed to the hospital.

“I was just getting off work. I was thinking he was okay. I went to the hospital and that’s when they told me he was gone,” said the victim’s sister Lagregria Hardimon.

Anthony Hardimon died just a few weeks shy of his 51st birthday.

“I’m shocked still,” said Lagregria. “I don’t know. I’m still trying to make it through every day.”

Lagregria says her brother had talent as an artist and it’s his creative skills she’ll miss most.

“I can’t explain. He’s someone that could look at you and draw you in five minutes. He drew my last picture,” said Hardimon.

Before his death, Anthony talked about leaving Indiana and moving to Virginia where a lot of his family lives.

“Yeah that’s what he wanted to do is go down to his kids. Since his mom passed he was ready to leave here,” said Hardimon.

Neighbors who live next to where Haridmon’s body was found didn’t want to talk about the death and police haven’t told his sister anything about the case.

She just hopes whoever is responsible is quickly caught.

“I don’t know. They haven’t called me yet so I don’t know. They mostly talked to my dad,” said Hardimon. “I don’t know if I’ll get over this. I can’t stop thinking about him.”

So far no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information on suspects is asked to contact Kokomo police.