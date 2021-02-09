‘I was wrong. Period’: QAnon Shaman apologizes for entering Capitol

Jacob Chansley at the Capitol and in jail. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) /The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff’s Office

(KTVI) — The “QAnon Shaman” who took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns is apologizing for his actions as he speaks out for the first time since his arrest last month.

“I deeply regret and am very sorry I entered into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there. Period,” Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, said in the statement.

“I was wrong. Period,” the statement said.

“I am sorry for having aroused fear in the hearts of others. That was wrong. Period,” said Chansley.

Chansley was among a group of hundreds of pro-Trump supporters who charged past outnumbered police officers and stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to vote to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win. He told investigators he came to the Capitol “at the request of the president that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6,” according to court records.

The FBI identified Chansley from images taken during the riot that showed his distinctive tattoos. Chansley was inside the Capitol and on the Senate dais as he carried a U.S. flag on a pole topped with a spear. Authorities said he also wrote a threatening note to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Al Watkins, his St. Louis-based attorney, released the statement from Chansley, saying his client takes responsibility for his actions during the unrest.

Chansley faces four misdemeanor counts and a felony charge. The Arizona man was photographed multiple times inside the Capitol building during the unrest.

Chansley also had some strong words about former President Donald Trump.

“I am deeply disappointed in former President Trump. He was not honorable. He let a lot of peaceful people down. I have to leave judging him up to other people,” said Chansley.

He also said his time in jail has allowed him to start to reanalyze his life. He said there was a lot that happened leading up to Jan. 6, and explained that he is trying to focus on what is important at this time, which is apologizing.

“Please be patient with me and other peaceful people who, like me, are having a very difficult time piecing together all that happened to us, around us, and by us. We are good people who care deeply about our country,” said Chansley.

Watkins helped Chansley move to a facility where he could eat organic meals, filing an emergency motion after his client wasn’t eating due to his faith as a Shaman.

Shamans believe eating non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an “object intrusion” onto his body and cause serious illness if eaten.