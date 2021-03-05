IMPD: 1 shot and killed on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

Around 2:50 Friday morning, a report of a person shot came in from the 1800 block of Holloway Avenue. That’s just west of I-70 and near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and 16th Street.

IMPD confirms a man was found shot and was declared deceased at the scene.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that just prior to shots being fired, a verbal altercation was heard from the street area.

Officers are now actively investigating the shooting.