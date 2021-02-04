IMPD: 3 hurt in overnight shootings, including attempted robber

INDIANAPOLIS –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two shootings early Thursday morning, including what it appeared to be an attempted robbery at a home.

Police were sent to a residence in the 5600 block of W. 43rd Street on the northwest side for a reported attempted robbery.

Investigators said a man was shot in the leg while attempting to rob a person inside the residence. The shooter was the intended robbery target.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers also responded to a shooting in the 5800 block of Southeastern Avenue on the southeast side where two people were shot.

Details about the double shooting are not yet available, but the two victims are both said to be stable.