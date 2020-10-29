IMPD: 3 shot inside vehicle on city’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three were shot inside a vehicle Wednesday evening on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Tindall Street.

Officers arrived to find one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. That person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say two other individuals drove themselves to the hospital after being shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to IMPD, all three shooting victims were shot inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of Tindall Street. One person got out of the vehicle, and the other two drove to the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.