IMPD arrests 19-year-old catalytic converter theft suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested a 19-year-old Tuesday who is suspected of committing several recent catalytic converter thefts.

At about 2 a.m., detectives spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in several recent catalytic converter thefts.

As they investigated, detectives discovered that the vehicle was actively involved in another theft. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight of it at the split of I-70 and I-65.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle a short time later near the intersection of McCarty and Shepard Street. A few blocks away, officers located the suspect, 19-year-old Cameron McDougalle. He was quickly taken into custody.

IMPD says McDougalle was arrested on suspicion of theft. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine final charges.

“The quick actions by responding officers and the thorough follow-up investigation conducted by detectives further demonstrates their commitment to the City of Indianapolis,” IMPD said in a release.

Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).