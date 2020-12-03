IMPD arrests 19-year-old suspect in connection with deadly weekend shooting

Brenan Mosley

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a deadly November shooting.

Homicide detectives said Brenan Mosley faces charges of murder and criminal confinement.

IMPD officers were called to the 8800 block of Westfield Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They found two people shot; a woman died at the scene and a man was taken to an area hospital.

Detectives said Mosley was identified as a suspect in the shooting. They took him into custody Wednesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS (8477).

