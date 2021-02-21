IMPD arrests 5 total juveniles in separate armed robbery, armed carjacking cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested a total of five juveniles Saturday in connection to separate armed robbery and armed carjacking cases, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 2:40 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 3522 E. Raymond Street. Officers found the suspect fleeing the area, and after a foot pursuit, were able to take a male juvenile into custody.

IMPD says the juvenile was in possession of a handgun they believe was used during the robbery. Detectives also recovered money believed to have been taken during the robbery.

Police arrested the juvenile for his alleged role in the robbery, possession of a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.

At about 6:15 p.m. in the area of Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue, officers found an occupied vehicle that was taken during a carjacking the day prior. Police tried to detain the suspects, but the four occupants ran from officers.

However, IMPD says all four subjects were quickly apprehended without further incident and arrested after a collaborative effort from the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, IMPD Southeast District middle shift officers, IMPD SWAT officers, IMPD K-9 officers and Southport officers.

The four suspects arrested were all juvenile males, two of which were in possession of handguns with one handgun having been previously reported stolen, according to IMPD. Police say the carjacked vehicle was returned to its owner.

IMPD did not identify any of the five individuals arrested because they are juveniles.