IMPD arrests alleged car thief after high-speed chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces auto theft, criminal recklessness and resting law enforcement charges after he was arrested following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Phillips 66 gas station at 4375 Kentucky Avenue in response to a stolen vehicle.

The victim told authorities the vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Kentucky Avenue. An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description while at the intersection of South Holt Road and West Morris Street and engaged his lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.

Police say the vehicle’s driver — later identified as Ben Gamble — refused to stop and began fleeing from the officer by increasing his speed and turning eastbound on I-70 East. Gamble led officers on a dangerous, high-speed chase in which he reached approximately 100 mph while on I-70, according to IMPD.

Assisting officers deployed a stop stick at the intersection of South Tibbs Avenue and West Raymond Street. It slowed Gamble down, but he still refused stop. Police say Gamble continued to flee and turned eastbound on West Bradbury Avenue, where he drove through a fence and eventually came to a stop northbound on Beulah Avenue and West Kelly.

Officers then took Gamble and a female passenger into custody, and in doing so discovered that Gamble had a gunshot wound to his right hand. Gamble was taken to Eskenazi Hospital but refused to speak with police about how he sustained the gunshot wound, according to IMPD.