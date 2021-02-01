IMPD arrests man in connection to infant’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — Child abuse detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man Friday in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child.

Detectives were notified of a child with significant trauma at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital on Thursday and began an investigation.

32-year-old Carl Hensley was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of the 1-year-old child.

The injuries to the child are believed to have occured in the 7100 block of Kingswood Court.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).