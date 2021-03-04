IMPD arrests second suspect in gas station murder on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a man’s murder at a gas station on the near southeast side.

IMPD homicide detectives arrested John Ziegler, 21, for the January murder of 29-year-old Justin White. White was shot and killed at a gas station in the 2900 block of Keystone Avenue on January 17.

Ziegler is the second person to be arrested in connection to White’s death. Tavon Macklin, 21, was arrested on Feb. 26 on a preliminary murder charge.



Police say Ziegler was also arrested for his alleged involvement in several robberies on the city’s east side from December 2020 to March 2021. They include a Boost Mobile store on E. 21st Street, a Dollar General on E. 38th Street, and a Circle K on Michigan Road.