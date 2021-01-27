IMPD arrests woman for alleged involvement in attempted murder at McDonald’s drive-thru

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a man on Indianapolis’ northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was shot at a McDonald’s drive-thru at 7000 Graham Road. Police say IEMS took him to an area hospital in “extreme critical condition.”

Homicide detectives investigated the incident and were able to identify the alleged suspect as 22-year-old Imane McRae. On Monday, detectives announced the arrest of McRae for her alleged involvement in the attempted murder.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine final charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).