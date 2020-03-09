IMPD, ATF recover illegally possessed guns tied to southeast side violence

IMPD/ATF led Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center (Indy CGIC) conducted an investigation on the IMPD Southeast District related to gun violence, illegal firearms possession, and drug trafficking.

According to police, IMPD and ATF members with Indy CGIC investigated on the IMPD Southeast District related to gun violence, illegal firearms possession, and drug trafficking.

On Friday, February 28, police identified a suspect related to violence in the area.

CGIC said the suspect was selling illegal narcotics from a residence on the 2100 block of South Meridian Street, and a search warrant was obtained and served on the home.

Detectives found a half pound of marijuana and evidence indicating narcotics dealing including packaging, scales and Hydrocodone pills.

CGIC also seized four handguns, one assault rifle and one shotgun. Police said one of the handguns fires 7.62x39mm rifle rounds.

Randolph Moore, 23, was identified as the primary suspect and was arrested along with five other suspects at the residence. Moore faces preliminary charges including dealing and possessing marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

Kailen McRath was also arrested and faces preliminary charges of dealing and possessing marijuana, possessing a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

In addition, Jennifer McElroy, Andria Grady, Azariah Cosby and Casey Smith were arrested and face preliminary charges including visiting a common nuisance.

About CGIC:

Formally launched in January of 2019, CGIC treats each recovered gun like an individual crime scene, using forensic and ballistic evidence along with intelligence to more effectively investigate and prosecute violent offenders, remove crime guns from Indianapolis neighborhoods, and disrupt violent crime. In 2019, CGIC led to more than 330 arrests, with 83 defendants charged in federal court, and the seizure of over 250 crime guns.