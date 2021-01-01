IMPD chief reflects on 2020: Overall crime dropped while murder numbers hit record high

INDIANAPOLIS — 2020 will be one for the record books. Indianapolis shattered its all-time murder numbers and the year came to a violent end with another deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve near Castleton.

The fact is overall crime went down 8.8% in 2020, but even the police chief admits it’s hard to care about the number of non-violent crimes when more people than ever got murdered.

“I look at it as what does Indy look like to an outsider. If you look at the stats you might say Indy’s not so bad, but we have this one glaring issue with homicides and murders,” said IMPD chief Randal Taylor.

A fatal shooting in a parking lot near Castleton left 26-year-old D’Andre Driver dead on the last day of 2020. That marked the 245th and final homicide in a record breaking year.

“It’s heartbreaking,” admits Taylor.

Chief Taylor is disappointed by the spike in homicides and claims many of last year’s killings shared a common cause, which made them difficult to prevent.

“You know last year a lot of it seemed to be emotions driven, which is more concerning to me more than if it were a drug or turf issue because you can’t predict them. You can’t predict where it’s going to happen and that’s concerning,” said Taylor.

2020 did see double digit drops in other areas.

Rapes were down 15.47%, robbery was down 16.09%, burglary dropped 26.55% and larceny fell 19.28%.

Still, the number that overshadowed everything was a 43% spike in homicides.

“Obviously we’re doing some things right, but this issue with the murders is perplexing and we’ve got to find ways to deal with that,” said Taylor.

2020 also saw a number of policy changes for the department.

Despite some opposition, Prop 237 passed the city-county council and established citizen oversight on IMPD’s general orders board. The department also eliminated no knock warrants and amended their pursuit policy.

Taylor thinks those changes will make the city safer moving forward.

“I think it’s going to let the community feel more a part of how the police department is run and the communities concerns are my concerns,” said Taylor. “If we all commit to make it better for everybody, than I think we all benefit and those numbers drop.”

In 2021, Chief Taylor also hopes to free up officers from going on many minor runs by taking more reports on the phone. That could help keep officers on the streets where they can do the most good responding to more serious crimes.