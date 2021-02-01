IMPD chief terminates probationary officer following arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor announced the termination of a probationary officer Monday after the officer was arrested following a Hamilton County traffic stop.

IMPD says probationary officer Andre Gude was terminated after a summons arrest in Hamilton County for reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Gude was assigned to Northwest District Middle Shift and had been with IMPD for one year. Gude’s probationary status allowed Chief Taylor to terminate his employment, effective immediately, according to IMPD.

“IMPD officers are held to the highest standards, not only by myself and the department, but more importantly by those we work for – the people of Indianapolis. And we are committed to transparency with our community,” Chief Taylor said in a release. “It is my hope that promptly holding this individual accountable allows the more than 1,700 dedicated men and women who serve our neighborhoods every day to remain focused on our shared goals of building trust and reducing violence.”

