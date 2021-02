A close-up photo of police lights by night

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead on the northeast side early Friday morning

At approximately 1:40 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 9000 block of East 38th Street near Mitthoeffer Road for an unresponsive person.

IEMS pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

A death investigation is now underway.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Marion County Coroner’s office.