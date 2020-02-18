IMPD: Officers fire at suspect during pursuit on Indy's south side; suspects in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are under arrest after a vehicle pursuit that included an officer-involved shooting on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers were patrolling the area of Madison Avenue and Epler Avenue when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the vehicle refused to pull over and led officers on a short pursuit.

The pursuit stopped at a dead end in the area of Gilbert Avenue and East Street. Police stepped out of their vehicle, attempted to apprehend the suspects and gave commands over the P.A. system.

IMPD says the suspects ignored the commands, positioned their vehicle so it pointed directly at the officers and began driving toward them at a high rate of speed. One of the officers feared for her life and fired an known amount of shots at the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle was struck, but IMPD says no one inside was hit by the bullets.

At that point, a vehicle pursuit began again, and officers lost the vehicle after about five minutes, police said.

Police say they located the vehicle at the intersection of East and Thompson.

After a short pursuit — which caused damage to several police and civilian vehicles — the suspects stopped their vehicle in the 900 block of U.S. 31.

Officers were then able to apprehend a man and woman inside the vehicle, who were later identified as 29-year-old Kaylen LaRoche and 24-year-old Brittanie Nickless. The have been preliminarly charged with robbery and resisting law enforcement, but more charges may come following an investigation.

IMPD says neither LaRoche nor Nickless was injured, and they did not shoot at officers as police originally reported.

Police added that the officer who fired shots was checked out at the hospital but did not sustain injury.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.