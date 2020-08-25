IMPD investigate deadly shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s far east side.

IMPD said officers responded to the 2200 block of Trade Winds Drive after a 911 caller said someone had been shot just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were canvassing the area looking for possible witnesses. The forensic services agency was working to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.