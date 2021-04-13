IMPD investigating 2 deadly hit-and-runs just yards apart on East 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help solving a pair of deadly hit-and-runs.

The two crimes took place just weeks apart on East 38th Street near Emerson.

The more recent case occurred on Easter Sunday when a 45-year-old woman was walking south across 38th Street and was hit by a speeding car.

Still image of three cars speeding on east 38th at the time of the crash.

Surveillance video shows three cars racing east on 38th Street, including a white Kia, which police believe hit and killed Tnielle McNeal.

“One car dodged to miss the girl and the other didn’t, and her body went across the parking lot right here,” said Josh Jordan with Circle City Security Systems.

After being hit, McNeal was thrown into an adjacent yard where she died. Family members say McNeal was a mother of three who lived near the scene.

Family provided photo of Tnielle McNeal.

People who work nearby are appalled that the suspects all fled without stopping.

“I couldn’t imagine what that family is going through. It’s horrible all the way around,” said Jordan.

Police believe a white Kia Optima involved suffered damage to the passenger side corner, as well as the side mirror and front quarter panel.

“Let’s get this solved. We need to, as a community, help this family,” said Dan Rosenberg with Crime Stoppers.

In mid-March, another family also lost a loved one on East 38th when two drivers hit and killed 55-year-old Ronald McGee as he walked across the street, just a few hundred yards from where McNeal died.

Family provided photo of Ronald McGee.

In that case, surveillance pictures showed a white SUV driving west on 38th hit the victim first. A black SUV — believed to be a Nissan Murano — headed east then hit the victim a second time.

Both of those drivers also sped away.

“These things are important. We need people to stop and make sure everyone is okay,” said Rosenberg.

For his part, Jordan just wishes everyone on 38th Street would drive safer.

“People are always speeding out here on 38th Street,” said Jordan. “People need to slow down. Who cares if you’re there a few seconds quicker?”

Example picture of Kia Optima involved in deadly hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.