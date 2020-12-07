IMPD investigating after 3 people stabbed on near east side

Photo from the scene by Greg Wilkerson

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police say three people were stabbed during a Monday morning incident on the near east side.

According to IMPD, the stabbing was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Arsenal Avenue.

Police initially said four people were stabbed, with one in critical condition. They later confirmed three people, 2 males and a female, were stabbed.

The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information to report can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) and submit an anonymous tip.