IMPD investigating deadly east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in an overnight shooting on the east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called to the 3300 block of Ashland Avenue around 2 a.m., where they found a person shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and didn’t have any information about a suspect.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).