IMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run, releases suspected vehicle descriptions

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman Wednesday night.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Linda Kimbrough.

According to IMPD investigators, just before 11:45 p.m. on June 24, Kimbrough was crossing East 30th Street from north to south in the 4000 block.

Police said she was first struck by a blue 2000-2007 Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable, which was traveling westbound on East 30th Street.

After striking the Kimbrough, the Taurus/Sable went west toward Sherman Drive.

Investigators said it appears she was attempting to get back up when she was struck again and run over by another vehicle.

IMPD said the second vehicle was a dark colored 2008-2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee, also traveling west on East 30th. Investigators said there is little information on the Jeep and they do not know the color.

Neither of the two vehicles remained on the scene, and Kimbrough was pronounced dead when authorities arrived.

Police have provided an example photo of what the first vehicle may look like.

According to IMPD, the Taurus/Sable will have damage to the passenger side, including missing the passenger side mirror assembly.

Investigators believe damage to the Jeep may not be obvious, but the vehicle will have extensive damage to the inside of the front wheel-well on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317.327.6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477). The mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones can be used to submit a mobile tip, or go to CrimeTips.org.