INDIANAPOLIS – A person died in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Thursday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Big Oak Drive around 3:45 a.m.

Officers found a person had been shot. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.