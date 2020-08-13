IMPD investigating several overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating three shootings that happened about two hours apart overnight.

The first one happened on the west side just before midnight. Police said someone drove up to a home on South Cole Street and started shooting. A man in his 20s was grazed by a bullet and taken to an area hospital.

Images from the scene showed a front door window shot out and several evidence markers. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police received another call for a person shot near the Rural Inn Bar on East Michigan Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s in the parking lot who’d been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the bar where it happened had been on their radar for a while.

“Do we have issues at the liquor store here? Yes, we do. Do we have issues at other places like this? Of course, we do. I think Indy is not unique to that situation or problem,” said Major Harold Turner with IMPD.

“We have our Aggravated Assault detective on the way currently and hopefully we can find some video footage around here that can help give a little more information,” Turner said.

The third incident happened around 2 a.m. at Idlewood Apartments on Eagle Creek Parkway. Police said a woman in her 20s was shot while walking around the complex.

The woman then called her mother to pick her up. She was taken to a hospital.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.