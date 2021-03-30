IMPD looking for man accused of firing shots at downtown bar

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a man accused of firing shots at a downtown bar over the weekend.

The man was caught on camera, and investigators believe the shots fired were over some sort of situation that escalated.

“When you think about that, that’s a pretty scary thing,” said Daniel Rosenberg, director of Crimestoppers Of Central Indiana.

Rosenberg says around 2 a.m. Sunday, an argument inside a downtown bar on S. Meridian Street got heated and that’s when security stepped in.

“At that point in time , there’s a lot of yelling he was very upset, some threats may have been uttered that kind of thing. And he was escorted off the property,” Rosenberg explained.

Then moments later, investigators say that man went to his car, grabbed a gun, and fired a shot towards the bar.

“When we think about this particular case, we see someone who is upset and can’t control themselves is willing to create such a dangerous atmosphere that someone could be seriously hurt or killed.”

Thankfully no one was hurt during what was a busy night downtown after March Madness games.

“Indianapolis has a long track history of having fantastic events, really, really large fantastic events. And making them safe for everyone,” said Rosenberg.

Since the tournament started officers have stepped up patrols by using cars, horses, and motorcycles.

With fewer teams left in the tournament—the stakes are bigger. IMPD tells us they are still deploying the same number of officers to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve shown it through not just this past weekend but throughout the whole entire tournament is that how IMPD officers have been there for our community,” said Genae Cook with IMPD.

The shots fired call outside of a downtown bar is one of several reports IMPD investigated near venues. Police are asking if you know this person to come forward.

“We ask if you see something say something. We’re always going to continue that request to everybody because we have to work together.”

Investigators believe the suspect took off in a black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala. If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.