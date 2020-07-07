IMPD: Man shot during home invasion in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot during a home invasion in Broad Ripple, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to an apartment near Carvel Avenue & East 61st Street.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition, according to IMPD.

Police say two male suspects entered the apartment with guns and one of them began shooting.

The man inside was struck and escaped out of a first story window. A female in the apartment followed him out the same widow and suffered a cut, according to authorities. It is unclear how serious her injuries are.

Police are looking for two armed males but do not have a more detailed description at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.