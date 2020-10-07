IMPD North District piloting crime fighting app you can download now

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is going high tech when it comes to fighting crime, but they won’t be able to do it without your help. The IMPD North District is piloting an emerging crime app called the Relay App.

“Allows citizens to engage directly with their local police officers,” details Officer Ross Jette with the IMPD North District, “What we want to stress is that they use it for non-emergency information that doesn’t require a police officer to come out right away.”

The Relay App was spearheaded by the Fishers Police Department. It allows people to report non-emergency crimes or suspicious activity directly to officers through the app without having to go through dispatchers. The nearest officers get the alert and can interact directly with Hoosiers. People can also exchange information like pictures or videos directly to officers.

“If you have any new information while that officer is in route to that location, such as a suspect walked out, and he’s wearing this kind of clothing you can put that in Relay, and the officer will be made aware of it,” explains Officer Jette.

Police say all too often neighbors will share information with each other on social media platforms, but not bring it to their attention.

“A lot of that is not a tool for law enforcement that is unfortunately not monitored, so it’s white noise,” says Fishers Police Chief Edward Gebhart.

Information or pictures can also be broadcast by police departments to people on the app. For instance, that could be a picture of a stolen car. Chief Gebhart says more often than not, a Relay report of suspicious activity that may seem like nothing, turns out to be something more urgent.

“A lot of times it can and is,” remarks Chief Gebhart, “Those calls for service where people don’t want to bother people, but they know something isn’t right.”

The Relay app is available everywhere for free, but not every law enforcement agency is linked up with it. If you are using the app outside of a connected department, then Relay will contact that police department for you when you make the report. Fishers Police says at least twelve other agencies outside of the state are using it as well.