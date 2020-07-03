IMPD officer suspended, facing termination after arrest in domestic violence case

INDIANAPOLIS – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is suspended pending termination following his arrest in a domestic battery case.

According to an IMPD incident report, 29-year-old Mittan Katoch was arrested late Thursday night after officers were called to a domestic disturbance.

The incident led to preliminary charges of domestic battery and battery, the report said.

IMPD said Katoch has been suspended without pay pending termination.

Katoch has been employed with IMPD since June of 2016, according to the department. He was most recently assigned to Southwest District as a day shift officer.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor released a statement:

“I am disappointed in the alleged decisions of one of our officers. This behavior will not be tolerated. We remain committed to holding ourselves to the highest ethical standards while protecting the community we serve.”