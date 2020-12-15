INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police released video of a Nov. 14 shooting involving officers outside a west side bar.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the 6300 block of West 34th Street. At the time, IMPD said officers confronted an armed man who was pointing a gun at a crowd.

Officers Keith Ortega and Roberto Sanchez were working off-duty security at the time of the shooting. Police said both officers ordered 19-year-old Luis Suarez to drop his weapon.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic violence and language. Viewer discretion advised.

Security footage from the incident showed Suarez in front of the bar. He was looking at his phone after being escorted outside after an altercation, police said. While he was standing at the entrance, a group of people exited the bar; one of them punched Suarez, starting a brief scuffle.

After the encounter, Suarez ran to a vehicle, retrieved a gun and appeared to point it at the crowd.

Sanchez, then, comes into view of the camera and tells Suarez to drop his weapon before firing two shots. Suarez is then seen running away.

Body camera footage from Ortega showed the officer ordered Suarez to drop his gun and fired three shots. Ortega pursued Suarez and called in the incident.

“We got one running towards High School Road,” Ortega is heard saying over the radio. “Thirty-fourth and High School, he’s behind the bank. He’s armed. He’s got a gun. Shots were fired by officers.”

Officers took Suarez into custody near 35th Street and North High School Road. He had been shot in the armpit during the incident. Police rendered first aid and called for paramedics.

Police found a gun in the parking lot of the bar not far from where officers first encountered Suarez, who’s charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.