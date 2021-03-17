IMPD releases video of January officer-involved non-fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has released a highly produced video of a recent Officer-Involved non-fatal shooting that unfolded in front of an officer on his way to work at a busy eastside intersection.

Officer Michael Sojka, a six-year IMPD veteran in plainclothes and an unmarked car, was pulling up to the intersection of southbound Shadeland Avenue at 30th Street shortly before one p.m. on January 29th when he spotted men in two pickup trucks firing at the driver and passenger of a third truck.

The incident began minutes before at the Lawrence branch of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles when the attempted sale of a vehicle to a 71-year-old man and his 44-year-old son fell through.

The two men said Markeese Madison, 19, and Darius Jackson, 18, pulled guns on them as the older man displayed his firearm in response.

A pursuit began with the victims pulling away in a black GMC truck and Madison, in a Chevy Silverado with a white panel down the side, and Jackson, in a blue Dodge Ram, following.

The chase headed eastbound on 42nd Street to southbound Franklin Road to westbound 38th Street to southbound Shadeland Avenue to 30th Street where gunfire broke out.

“All too often the violence that appears before a police officer is instantaneous,” said retired IMPD Lieutenant Don Bender who viewed the video presentation at the request of Fox 59 News. “Simply driving down the street, as you saw in this video, violence can explode.”

A close review of surveillance video shot from a nearby convenience store shows the action unfolding in seconds before the unsuspecting officer.

As the victims approached stopped traffic just before the stoplight at 3000 North Shadeland Avenue, Jackson, in the blue Dodge Ram, switched lanes from behind the fleeing GMC truck to cut off the unmarked car of the officer and pull alongside the man and his son.

Immediately, the Silverado driven by Madison pulled up at a high rate of speed behind the GMC alongside Officer Sojka. The driver of the fleeing GMC put his truck in reverse and slammed into the grill of Madison’s Silverado as Jackson’s Dodge Ram jumped the median curb and pulled to the front of stopped traffic at the intersection. Investigators determined Madison emerged from his truck and began firing at the GMC with a rifle.

The video shows puffs of smoke from Sojka’s service weapon as he fired at Madison. Meanwhile, Jackson emerged from his vehicle and is seen firing toward the GMC truck which was in the process of pulling a U-turn over the median and heading back northbound on Shadeland.

That truck later crashed in the 6600 block of East 34th Street as the younger man, the passenger, suffered gunshot wounds that left him in critical condition. Police recovered spent shell casings from the two guns of the suspects at the intersection.

After the shots were fired, the vehicles of Jackson and Madison are spotted driving eastbound on 30th Street as Sojka gave chase until the teens fled into a neighborhood where the Silverado was discovered in the 2600 block of Calbert Drive where both men live.

Within minutes, surveillance cameras at Community East Hospital spotted Jackson arriving in the blue Dodge Ram, pulling up to the Emergency Department entrance and escorting the wounded Madison inside. Jackson then emerges from the doorway and, with a security guard standing just feet away, deposits a bundle into a nearby trash can which the guard retrieves as a rifle clatters to the sidewalk and a handgun is discovered in the receptacle.

Jackson and Madison were arrested, and both are charged with Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon.

They each posted $50,000 bonds and face late June court dates.

IMPD’s internal review determined Sojka’s actions fell within departmental policy guidelines.

“I’ve seen what the officer goes through being a participant in their training,” said Bender who retired after a career spanning 42 years at IPD and IMPD. “This individual’s firing at a truck, attempting to harm or kill someone, and he takes action.”

The Shadeland Avenue shooting presentation on You Tube, including maps, radio transmissions and surveillance video, is the third Officer Involved Shooting produced video to be released by IMPD since last fall as Metro Police expand the use of body worn cameras by its officers.

“Our officers want that transparency,” said Bender. “Our officers want the public to see what they go through. They want them to see the immediacy, the instantaneous reactions that they have to make in order to keep the peace.”