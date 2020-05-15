IMPD respond to person shot on near west side

Watch Live
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to a person shot on the city’s near west side Friday afternoon.

Officials said IMPD officers confirmed person shot on the 1300 block of N. Warman Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victim is in critical condition and has been transported to an area hospital.

Officers on the scene said a woman claims she dropped a loaded gun in man’s lap and it went off, striking his lap area.

IMPD is currently investigating.

This story will be updated as details become available.

