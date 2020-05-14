IMPD responds to 4 shootings in 3 hours during busy night

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a busy night for Indianapolis Metropolitan police after officers responded to four shootings within three hours.

One person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to serious, police said.

The first shooting was reported at 10th and Tibb just after 11 p.m. IMPD said the victim made it to a gas station in the area with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a person shot at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Hollow Oak. That’s in Castleton just off Allisonville Road.

Details from that case were limited.

An hour later, a third shooting was reported on the south side at Teakwood Drive. In that case, the victim reported hearing gunshots and felt a burning in their leg.

They ran about 50 yards from the location of the shooting. The victim didn’t know what happened, police said.

The fourth shooting happened on the south side on South Walcott.

Police said a man in his 30s suffered at least one gunshot wound and went to an area hospital.

According to IMPD, the shooting was related to a disturbance. Police didn’t know the exact circumstances.

As Marion County starts to lift some restrictions this week, IMPD hopes nights like this don’t become the norm.

“We are hoping things remain as calm as they have been the last couple of months,” said Major Harold Turner with IMPD. “We are optimistic about that. We continue to fight to make sure that we keep that crime down. We rely on the people to behave. We can’t be everywhere.”

Police said initial evidence suggested that the shootings are not connected.

No suspects have been identified in any of the cases. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).