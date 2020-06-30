IMPD searching for man wanted in convenience store robbery on west side

INDIANAPOLIS– Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery on June 3.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says the man entered a convenience store, located at 3748 High School Road on the city’s west side, and made a cup of coffee.

He approached the counter and handed the clerk money for the coffee. When the clerk opened the register, the suspect allegedly threw the cup of coffee at the clerk’s face and then went around the counter and took money from the register. He then fled the scene.

Police say he escaped in a 10 to 15-year-old sedan. IMPD describes the suspect as 20 to 25 years old, 6’0″ tall, 200-220 pounds with a goatee and short hair.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip. Your tip could result in an award of up to $1,000 if it leads to a felony arrest.