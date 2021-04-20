IMPD seeking to identify suspect in alleged gas station robbery

Suspect in alleged robbery of Circle K gas station (surveillance photos provided by Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help identify a man they believe robbed a gas station on April 7.

Police said a man wearing a Batman t-shirt walked into the Circle K Gas Station on the 8900 block of South Emerson Avenue around 3:03 a.m. and announced the robbery.

He told the cashier to put her phone down and to open the register or he would hurt her, and the cashier opened the register and the suspect took the money, according to police.

The man left in a gray Chevy Equinox with tinted windows.

Police are describing the suspect as Black male with dreadlocks, heavy set, weighing around 280-300 lbs) and is 5’10” tall.

Anyone with information about this suspect, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).