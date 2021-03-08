IMPD seeks help identifying theft suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to have been involved multiple catalytic converter thefts in the downtown area.

Just after 10 a.m. on March 4, officers were called to the 400 block of East Vermont Street in response to a theft from a vehicle.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department describes the suspect as a white man, possibly in his 50s, driving a white GMC SUV with possible paper plates. Investigators believe this suspect is involved in other catalytic converter thefts in the downtown area, according to IMPD.

Police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information should call IMPD Downtown District Detective Stephen Gorgievski at 317-327-6489 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).