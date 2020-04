INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of Indianapolis mail carrier Angela Summers.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police confirmed that a suspect has been apprehended. IMPD said additional information would be released in “the next 24 hours.”

Summers, 45, was shot around 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Denny Street. She died at an area hospital.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 in connection with the case.